Just one survivor from last year in Limerick minor football team to play Tipperary

Limerick minor football captain Darragh Murray
THE Limerick minor football team has been announced to play Tipperary in the Munster Championship.
The sides meet in the provincial quarter final this Wednesday July 21 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30.
The winner advances to a July 30 semi final with Clare in Ennis.
Captain Darragh Murray is the only member of last year's Limerick minor football team to remain in situ.
The midfielder is one of four Monaleen players in the starting team with three from Fr Caseys and two each for St Kierans and Newcastle West in a line-up that has representatives from eight different clubs.
Limerick are under new management this season - Kevin Denihan is the manager, Andy Lane the team coach and the selectors are David Devane, Gerry Butler and Michael Lenihan. Elsewhere in the backroom team the goalkeeping coach is Dermot Dineen and the S&C coach is James O'Leary.
LIMERICK: Craig MacInnes (St Kierans); Michael Kilbridge (Fr Casesy), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Darragh Clifford (Monaleen); Lorcan Murphy (St Kierans), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Stephen Kiely (Monaleen); Jack Somers (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Farrell (St Senans); Conall O'Duinn (Monaleen), Ruairi Cronin (Ahane), Ronan Quirke (Fr Caseys). Subs: Colm O'Loughlin (Bruff), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Dylan O'Connor (Fr Caseys), Owen O'Sullivan (Galbally), Culann Quigley (Fr Caseys), Callum Ryan (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Jack Ryan (Galtee Gaels). Extended panel: Rob Galligan (Claughaun), Oisín Collins (Newcastle West), Oisín O'Connor (Monaleen), Matt Moane (Askeaton-Ballysteen), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Killian O'Mahony (St Senans), Ross McNally (Claughaun).
More News
'Keen to keep it green': Pupils from Kilfinny NS with Zimmer Biomet team members Cathal Power, Marian Shire and Shane Quille
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.