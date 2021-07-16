Covid-19 and injury hits panel as Limerick team confirmed for All-Ireland tie with Wexford

LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for round one of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.
The Pat Ryan managed Limerick play Wexford in Newcastle West this Saturday at 2.30.
However, Limerick have revealed "injury and Covid-19 have meant" they were "unable to name" some players in their matchday squad.
"Limerick Camogie have been in touch with and have followed all advice and procedures from the HSE," said a spokesperson.
There are three changes from the Limerick team that lost to Cork in the Munster final two weeks ago and changes to the substitutions.
There are first starts of the season for Neamh Curin, Sinead McNamara and Laura Stack.
Limerick play Tipperary and Offaly in their other group games.
LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Marian Quaid (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West); Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Megan O’Mara (Monaleen), Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West); Áine Cunningham (Killeedy), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare), Laura Stack (Milford). Subs: Aisling Enright (Bruff), Aishling Scanlon (Killeedy), Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Lisa Leonard (Cappamore), Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Ella Whelan (Newcastle West), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Katie Finn (Bruff), Caroline Brennan (Bruff).
