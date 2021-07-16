Covid-19 and injury hits panel as Limerick team confirmed for All-Ireland tie with Wexford

Limerick name starting teams for two Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for round one of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The Pat Ryan managed Limerick play Wexford in Newcastle West this Saturday at 2.30.

However, Limerick have revealed "injury and Covid-19 have meant" they were "unable to name" some players in their matchday squad.

"Limerick Camogie have been in touch with and have followed all advice and procedures from the HSE," said a spokesperson.

There are three changes from the Limerick team that lost to Cork in the Munster final two weeks ago and changes to the substitutions.

There are first starts of the season for Neamh Curin, Sinead McNamara and Laura Stack.

Limerick play Tipperary and Offaly in their other group games.

LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Marian Quaid (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West); Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Megan O’Mara (Monaleen), Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West); Áine Cunningham (Killeedy), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare), Laura Stack (Milford). Subs: Aisling Enright (Bruff), Aishling Scanlon (Killeedy), Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Lisa Leonard (Cappamore), Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Ella Whelan (Newcastle West), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Katie Finn (Bruff), Caroline Brennan (Bruff).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie