Munster Rugby reveal extended senior women's squad for interpros

Niamh Briggs is backs' coach with Munster Rugby's senior women's squad
THE Munster Rugby Senior Women coaching team have announced an extended 39-woman squad ahead of the Senior Women Interprovincial Championships which take place in August and September.
The Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Old Crescent and Crescent College Comprehensive coach Matt Brown.
Brown has extensive experience having previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.
Former Ireland captain and current UL Bohs Women’s Head Coach Niamh Briggs is the Backs Coach with ex-Munster prop Mike Storey assuming the position of Forwards Coach.
Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Willie Shubart is the side’s Technical Coach with UL Bohs forward Sara Hartigan taking the position of Team Manager having previously held that role with the U18s.
The Senior Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on three successive weekends – August 28th, September 4th and September 11th.
The Ireland Women’s squad will not be available for selection ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.
A finalised squad will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
2021 Munster Rugby Senior Women Extended Squad:
Aaliyah Te Pou - UL Bohemian RFC
Aine Enright - Kerry Women
Alana McInerney - UL Bohemian RFC
Alex O'Sullivan - Skibbereen RFC
Aoife Corey - UL Bohemian RFC
Aoife Moore - Railway Union RFC
Aoife O'Shaughnessy - Railway Union RFC
Chisom Ugweru - Ennis RFC
Christine Coffey - St Mary's College RFC
Ciara O'Halloran - UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara O'Dywer - Thurles RFC
Ciara Scanlon - St. Mary's College RFC
Clodagh O'Halloran - UL Bohemian RFC
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird - Old Belvedere RFC
Edel Murphy - UL Bohemian RFC
Eilish Cahill - Ennis RFC
Eimear Minihane - Skibbereen RFC
Emma Connolly - Skibbereen RFC
Fiona Reidy - UL Bohemian RFC
Geena Behan - Blackrock College RFC
Gemma Lane - Ballincollig RFC
Heather Kennedy - Ballincollig RFC
Jayne Pennefather - Ballincollig RFC
Jessica Kelleher - Ballincollig RFC
Kate Sheehan - UL Bohemian RFC
Laura Delaney - UL Bohemian RFC
Laura O'Mahony - UL Bohemian RFC
Maggie Boylan - Carrick on Suir RFC
Meabh McElliot - Kerry Women
Meaghan Kenny - Ballincollig RFC
Maeve Óg O'Leary - Blackrock College RFC
Muirne Wall - Kerry Women
Niamh Kavanagh - UL Bohemian RFC
Nicole Cronin - UL Bohemian RFC
Rachel Allen - UL Bohemian RFC
Sarah Quin - UL Bohemian RFC
Siobhan McCarthy - Railway Union RFC
Stephanie Carroll - Railway Union RFC
Stephanie Nunan - UL Bohemian RFC
More News
Rachael Conway and Padraig Fogarty at Tullig Wood on the Limerick Greenway, which opened to the public earlier this month | PICTURE: Sean Curtin
There were multiple deaths of residents at St Michael's Nursing Home following an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this year
Ken O’Connell, of the Kilkee Jet Ski Club, hands over a cheque to Rose McCarthy, Animal Magic, for the care of Romeo the swan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.