Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Club Notes

ADARE MANOR

Ladies: Results: 1st Teresa Lillis 45 pts; 2nd Josephine O'Donoghue 44 pts; 3rd Antoinette Portely 43 pts.

Fixture: Open Team of 3, 18 hole S/F (2 scores to count) 15/07 2021. Please ring the office to book a tee time (061) 396204.

Lady Captain's Results: 1st Therese Dunne (27) 61 nett; Best Gross. Siobhán Curran (15) 84 Gross; 2nd Paula Masterson (28) 66 nett (B9); 3rd Margaret Ryan (30) 66 nett; 4th Kathleen O'Donnell (35) 67 nett

Ladies Open day: Adare Manor Golf Club 15/07/2021; 18 hole stableford Team of Three (2 scores to count); Please ring Adare Manor Golf Club (061) 396204 to book a tee time.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Baily Solicitors – 4th July - Old Course; 1st Gerard Galvin (10) 38pts; 2nd Pat Mulvihill (16) 37pts; 3rd Eoin O'Shaughnessy (17) 36pts (B9-21); Best Gross: Gary Scanlon (1) 35pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Stephen Galvin (3) 36pts (B9-15); Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st John Maher (9) 36pts (B9-19); 2nd Shay Downes (10) 36pts (B9-18); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Sean O'Sullivan (15) 36pts; 2nd Tommy Healy (20) 35pts (B9-19); Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Jack M Kissane (28) 36pts; 2nd Joe J O Connor (26) 34pts

Fixtures: Sunday 18th July, Captains Charity Day Mr Kevin Barry, Old Course and Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Competition – 6th July – Old Course; 1st Patricia Glesson (26) 74nett; 2nd Mary Fagan (19) 76nett; 3rd Marie Reen (26) 77nett (Back 9); 4th Catriona Corrigan (13) 77nett

Friday Mixed Scramble: Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion, July 9 Old Course;

1st Michael P Murphy (29), Liam Horgan (15), Lucy Pye (20), Mark Pye (15) 42.1; 2nd Maurice O’Connell (19), Conor Quilty (9), Pat McLoughlin (21), J O’Connell (8) 43.3; 3rd Anna Walsh (36), Michael D Farrell (23), Jean Liston (33), Donal Liston (8) (inclu add back 1 shot) 44.0

IMDA Golf Classic: July 10 – Old Course); 1st John Maher (7), Des O’Sullivan (14), Berkie Browne (14), Leo Allman (17) 89pts; 2nd Paddy Crowley (14), Sean Murray (19), John Crowley (10), Connor Hennessy (12) 85pts 39/46; 3rd Kieran Griffin (20) Andy McMahon (0), Maurice Danaher (19), Mike Counihan (16) 85pts 40/45

Ladies Sunday Competition: Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Listowel, July 11 Old Course); 1st Janice O’Connell (8) 38pts; 2nd Bernie Moloney (20) 37pts; Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 26 Gross; 3rd Marion Kennedy Hogan (20) 36pts (B9-20pts).

Nine Hole Competition: 1st Ellen Healy (21) 18pts

Fixtures: Saturday 17th July Lady President Mrs Katherine Tangney Old Course. Tuesday 20th July

Ladies competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Seniors Competition, July 8– Cashen Course; 1st James O'Driscoll; 2nd Billy Farrell; 3rd Pat Carmody.

Fixtures: Thursday, July 15: Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Seniors Ladies, July 8 Cashen Course; 1st June Hayes (18) 20pts; 2nd Aideen O’Leary (22) 19pts; 3rd Margaret M McAuliffe (16) 18pts.

Fixtures: Friday, July 16: Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Ladies 18 Hole Weekly Stableford: Tuesday, June 29 (Saturday, June 26); 1st Catherine English (17) 37pts; 2nd Orla O’Donovan (26) 36pts; 3rd Anne O’Connor (33) 36pts

Tuesday, July 6: (Saturday, 3rd): 1st Catherine English (17) 35pts; 2nd Mary T Real (8) 32pts;

3rd Mary Toomey (26) 28pts

Stableford: Tuesday, June 29, 9 Hole Weekly Stableford: 1st Anne O’Reilly 18pts; 2nd Ann Buckley 18pts; 3rd Claire Riordan 16pts

Tuesday, July 6: 9-Hole Weekly Stableford; 1st Jane O’Dwyer 15pts; 2nd Anne O’Reilly 11pts; 3rd Breda O’Dwyer 7pts. We will now hold a 9 hole competition every Thursday with Tuesday as the alternative.

Weekly Scramble: Congratulations to the winning team of Ann Buckley, Anne O’Reilly & Jane O’Dwyer with a score of 27.5. Our Ladies scramble will be held every Monday night at 6pm. Please be outside the PRO Shop at 5.30pm to organise teams.

Our mixed scramble starts this Friday 16th July at 5.30pm. Ladies who are interested in playing are asked to put their name on the sheet in the locker room before Thurs 15th July Entry Fee 10

It’s a busy week ahead for all our Ladies Teams who are out in their respective competitions this week. We wish them all the best of luck.

BALLYNEETY

Mens result: Open singles 8/7/2021; 1st John McElliot 41 points; 2nd Stephen Carrig 40 points;

3rd Dermot Ryan 40 points.

July Medal: Sponsored by Reliance Bearing; 1st Tony P Ryan 65; 2nd Jason Hegarty 67; 3rd Shane Halpin 67; 4th Michael Doyle 69.

Ladies: July Medal Sponsored by Creative Gardens; 1st Majella Comerford 62; 2nd Eithne Hehir 68; 3rd Angela O'Connell 70; 4th Louise Wilkinson 70.

Seniors: Scramble 6th July; 1st Eamon McGrath, Eddie Sheehan, Pat Nagle & Sean Murphy 57.9; 2nd Minie O'Brien, Joe Teefy, Robby Bogan & James Leonard 61; 3rd Eugene Gardiner, Gerry Kavnagh, Pat Hastings & Donal O'Brien 61.6.

FundRaiser: Split the Pot 50/50; Draw Tuesday 6th July; Congratulations to Joe Teefy Who wins €141. Draw every Tuesday only €2 to enter.



DROMOLAND

Results: Friday Open Singles – July 9th; 1st: Eoghan Smith 45pts; 2nd: Frances Bergin 40pts;

3rd: Shane Browne 38pts; Gross: Jason O’Leary 34pts.

9 Hole Competition: Week ending July 9; 1st Con Ryan 20pts; 2nd Con Woods 19pts; 3rd Brendan Lennon 19pts.

Juniors July 6: Boys: Whites: Darragh McNamara 52pts; Black: Conor Clancy 43pts; Juniors July 8: Boys: White: Donncha Mahon 40pts; Black: Aaron Piccolo 41pts; Girls: Sive Timmons 39pts.

Men’s Results: Weekend 10th/11th July; 1st Thomas Halpin 42; 2nd Kenneth Arthur 41; 3rd Niall Geraghty 41; Gross Killian Howard 38; 18+ category Eoghan Smith 40pts.

Ladies Results: Ladies Medal 2- 18 Hole Stroke Play: 1st Carola Wixted 72; 2nd Mairead Bergin 73; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 86 Gross; 3rd Ann Nix 74.

9 Hole Stableford: 1st Katriona O'Neill 22Pts; 2nd Niamh McDermott 21Pts; 3rd Leslie O'Neill 20Pts.

LIMERICK

Competition: Lady Vice Captain-Liz Griffin: Date: 6th July; 1st Marie Moran (33) 45 pts; 2nd Patricia Novakovic (30) 39pts; Best Gross Grainne D’Alton (5) 32pts; 3rd Maria Kelly (14) 39pts. 9 Hole Competition; 1st Muriel Collins Higgins (20) 19pts; 2nd Ann Dunworth (23) 18pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Men's Notes: Open Singles; Thursday 8th July;

Results; 1st: Noel White (30), 45pts; 2nd: Brendan Broderick (20), 44pts; Best Gross: James O’Callaghan (-1), 33pts; 3rd: Cornelius Scanlon (23), 43pts.

Scratch Cups: Saturday 10th/Sunday 11th July, Kindly sponsored by Michael P Murphy & D & L O’Connell Brothers Car Sales; Senior Scratch Cup: 1st: Pat Murray (-3) 65 Gross; 2nd: Michael Reddan (0), 72 Gross; Junior Scratch Cup; 1st: John Hickey (7) 71 Gross; 2nd: Diarmuid Scanlan (5) 75 Gross.

Intermediate Scratch Cup: 1st: Oliver Byrnes (11) 77 Gross; 2nd: Ciaran Herlihy (11) 77 Gross; 3rd: Michael Gavin (13) 80 Gross.

Minor Scratch Cup: 1st: Timothy J O’Connor (28), 93 Gross.

Seniors Golf: Results for Monday, July 12: 1st – Seamus Madigan, Neily Duggan & Brendan Broderick; 2nd – Gerard Healy, Gerard Liston & Tom Twomey.

Monday, July 19: Two ball scramble (best ball – tee to green). As no draws will take place for the moment, players are advised to arrange their own partners and book online or through the pro-shop. Seniors tee time is reserved from 9am to 11.30am and players are requested to book within those times. The entrance fee of €5 can also be paid through the pro-shop; completed score cards must be placed in the box which will be located outside the office. Welcome back and enjoy the golf!