Home draws for both Limerick clubs in round one of the FAI Senior Cup

BOTH Limerick clubs have received home ties in round one of the FAI Senior Cup.
Treaty United will make their debut in the famed competition with a home tie in the Markets Field against holders Dundalk.
Junior side Fairview Rangers will entertain Donegal SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Finn Harps.
2020 FAI Junior Cup winners Fairview booked their place in the first round of the Senior Cup by defeating Galway's Athenry 4-2 on penalties in their qualifying round tie played at The Fairgreen on Saturday evening.
Dates and kickoff times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week-ending Sunday, July 25.
The first round draw for the FAI Senior Cup took place this evening live on RTE 2FM on Game On.
