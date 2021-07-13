Limerick's Treaty Utd and Fairview Rangers to learn FAI Senior Cup draw

Fairview's Conor Coughlan wins the ball from Athenry's Gary O'Connell in their FAI Senior Cup qualifier Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson
THE two Limerick sides competing in this season's FAI Senior Cup will learn their first round opponents later today, Tuesday.
SSE Airtricity League First Division side Treaty United are joined in the first round of this season's FAI senior Cup by local junior side Fairview Rangers.
2020 FAI Junior Cup winners Fairview booked their place in the first round of the Senior Cup by defeating Athenry 4-2 on penalties in their qualifying round tie played at The Fairgreen on Saturday evening.
The first round draw for the FAI Senior Cup will take place this evening at 6.30pm on RTE2fm on Game On.
The draw will include all SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division clubs as well as the teams who've progressed and received byes below.
Results - FAI Cup Qualifying Round
Oliver Bond Celtic 1-2 Killester Donnycarney
Goals: Troy Carey 14, Sean Rogers 58, Gary Kenna 80
Ringmahon Rangers 1-1 Crumlin United (1-4 pens)
Goals: Alan McGreal 4, Anthony McAlavey 32
Fairview Rangers 2-2 Athenry FC (4-2 pens)
Goals: Conor Coughlan 5, Cole Connolly 31, Eoin Duff 45+2, Jamie O'Driscoll 87
St. Mochtas 2-1 Cockhill Celtic (AET)
Goals: Garbhan Friel 4 pen, Gareth McCaffrey 61, Michael Daly 96
Maynooth University Town 3-1 Bonagee United
Goals: Cillian Duffy 30, 38, Jack O'Connor 73, Packie Marley 75.
Kilnamanagh 5-0 Home Farm
Goals: Dean Clarke (hat-trick), two scorers TBC
Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.
