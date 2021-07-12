Limerick teenager called up to Rep of Ireland U18 squad

TALENTED Limerick teenager John Ryan has been included in Republic of Ireland Under-18s Head Coach Colin O’Brien's 21-strong home-based players for a training camp in Co Meath this week.

Seventeen-year-old Castletroy teenager Ryan has already represented the Rep of Ireland at U15 and U16 level.

Castetroy College student Ryan, who currently plays with Shamrock Rovers, was short-listed for the prestigious Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year for the prestigious 2019 'Three' FAI International Awards.

Ryan initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevin’s Boys, of Dublin. At the start of 2019, he signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan, who also played GAA with Monaleen, is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

Last year, Ryan helped the Republic of Ireland Under-16 team to a third-placed finish in the prestigious Aegean Cup in Turkey.

The Rep of Ireland rounded off their tournament with an impressive 3-0 win over Albania.

The Limerick teenager made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U-15s, after making his debut for the side in Poland in November 2018.

Ryan has played for Shamrock Rovers II in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.



For Republic of Ireland Under-18s Head Coach Colin O’Brien, this week will be the first look at an U18s group following his appointment to the role last month. He’ll assess his Irish-based options in the camp ahead of a potential friendly double-header next month.

The group met up today, Monday before playing a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland Under-18s training camp squad:

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Jack Ross (Bray Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ben Curtis (Unattached), Sam Curtis (Shamrock Rovers), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Leon Ayinde (Cork City), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Lavin (Sligo Rovers), Corey McLaughlin (Derry City), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City), David Toure (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Tom Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dara McGuinness (Shamrock Rovers), Zachary Dunne (Cork City), Jack Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic).