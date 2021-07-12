Ireland to play four autumn rugby international fixtures

ANDY Farrell’s Ireland squad will face a busy autumn schedule with four games now confirmed for October and November 2021.

First up is Ireland’s return fixture with USA in the Las Vegas Rugby Cup on October 30 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Japan will return to Dublin in November following the nine try thriller between the two sides earlier this month and are the opponents for opening fixture of the Autumn International series on Saturday, November 6.

A week later, New Zealand return to Ireland for the first time since 2018 when they suffered their first loss on Irish soil. The sides last met at the Rugby World Cup in Japan when New Zealand won 46-14 in the Quarter Finals.

The game against the All Blacks, the first of four meetings between the two sides across the 2021/22 season, will take place on Saturday, November 13.

Wrapping up the series are Mario Ledesma’s Argentina whose last trip to Dublin was also in 2018. The final game of the November internationals will take place on Sunday, November 21.

Las Vegas Rugby Cup

USA v Ireland

Saturday, October, 30

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA

Autumn Internationals

Ireland v Japan

Saturday, November, 6

Aviva Stadium

Ireland v New Zealand

Saturday, November, 13

Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Argentina

Sunday, November, 21

Aviva Stadium