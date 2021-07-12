Ireland to play four autumn rugby international fixtures

I

Ireland's Keith Earls tackles George Bridge, of New Zealand, during the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Japan

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ANDY Farrell’s Ireland squad will face a busy autumn schedule with four games now confirmed for October and November 2021.

First up is Ireland’s return fixture with  USA in the Las Vegas Rugby Cup on October 30 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Japan will return to Dublin in November following the nine try thriller between the two sides earlier this month and are the opponents for opening fixture of the Autumn International series on Saturday, November 6.

A week later, New Zealand return to Ireland for the first time since 2018 when they suffered their first loss on Irish soil. The sides last met at the Rugby World Cup in Japan when New Zealand won 46-14 in the Quarter Finals.

The game against the All Blacks, the first of four meetings between the two sides across the 2021/22 season, will take place on Saturday, November 13.

Wrapping up the series are Mario Ledesma’s Argentina whose last trip to Dublin was also in 2018. The final game of the November internationals will take place on Sunday, November 21.

Las Vegas Rugby Cup
USA v Ireland
Saturday, October, 30
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA

Autumn Internationals
Ireland v Japan
Saturday, November, 6
Aviva Stadium

Ireland v New Zealand
Saturday, November, 13
Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Argentina
Sunday, November, 21
Aviva Stadium

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie