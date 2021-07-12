Limerick driver Paul O'Connell favourite to win the 2021 Leinster Trophy

LIMERICK driver Paul O'Connell is the favourite to win the 2021 Leinster Trophy.

The Crecora man won the title last season and again is top of list for many to retain his crown on August 28.

The most prestigious trophy in the history of Irish Motor Racing is The Leinster Trophy and it is to take place in Northern Ireland for just the second time this August.

It has always been within the gift of the Leinster Motor Club to decide what particular race, in any given year, would be the recipient of the Leinster Trophy. From 1981 to 1986 it was awarded at a round of the European Formula Ford 2000 Championships. From 1987 to 1999 it was awarded at a round of the Formula Opel European or British championships.

In 2020, the Leinster Trophy was awarded to the winner of the B.O.S.S. race on the day at Mondello. B.O.S.S. stands for Big Open Single Seater. These cars tend to be rocket ships! Some are from the world of Le Mans style sports cars and others are Formula 2 and Formula 3 cars.

The winner was Limerick's Paul O’Connell, who has won the B.O.S.S. Championship in 2019 and 2020.

This year, the Leinster Trophy will once again be awarded to the winner of the fastest class in Irish motor racing.

However, the 500 Motor Racing Club of Ireland, in association with the Leinster Motor Club, will present the trophy at The Leinster Trophy Car Race meeting at Kirkistown Racing Circuit on Saturday August 28. The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the second B.O.S.S. race.

Dating back to 1934 it has been awarded at car racing events including the Skerries Road Races (1934), Tallaght Road Races (1935-48), Wicklow Road races (1950-57) and Dunboyne Road Races (1958-65). In 1967, it was awarded at Bishopscourt in County Down. Since 1968, when Mondello Park Racing Circuit in County Kildare opened, it has been awarded there every year up to and including 2020.

The names of the winners make impressive reading. They include F1 World Champions Mike Hawthorn, Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen. Others F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.