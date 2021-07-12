Limerick celebrations after Thorn Falcon wins £175,000 English Greyhound Derby

THERE were celebrations in Kilmallock after Saturday’s final of the Star Sports & TRC English Greyhound Derby.

While most Limerick eyes were focused on Pat Buckley’s Deerjey Sydney’s attempt to win back-to-back titles, Thorn Falcon swooped to victory.

But that didn’t mean no Limerick victory, for winning handler Luke Staunton is a native of Kilmallock.

Staunton paraded Thorn Falcon in and out of the ring in Towcester, where Thorn Falcon won the first prize of £175,000.

Thorn Falcon was bred by Joe Devlin in Wexford. The February 2019 whelp began his career in Enniscorthy when racing under the name of Ordinary Joesoap. He impressed and joined champion English trainer Patrick Janssens in the UK.

The Belgian native also had Kilara Lion in Saturday’s prestigious final but it was Thorn Falcon that handed him his first Derby title – incredibly Kilara Lion was second.

The winner had three and three quarter lengths to spare on the line in 29.06. Reigning champion Deerjet Sydney was another two lengths adrift in third for Doon native Pat Buckley.