Limerick's Fairview Rangers kick-off FAI Senior Cup glory bid this evening

The FAI Senior Cup trophy

LIMERICK Junior club Fairview Rangers kick-off their 2021 FAI Senior Cup glory bid later this Saturday evening.

FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview will host Athentry, of Galway, n their FAI Senior Cup qualifying round tie at the Fairgreen this evening at 6pm.

Fairview defeated Athenry FC on penalties after extra time in their FAI Junior Cup semi-final clash last August on route to lifting last season's FAI Junior Cup.

Six qualifying round ties in the FAI Senior Cup are scheduled over this weekend. Should Fairview come through their meeting with Galway side Athentry, they will enter the hat for the draw for the next round of the FAI Senior Cup alongside the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division sides.

Four fixtures are scheduled for today Saturday, July 10 before the final match of the round on Sunday, July 11 at 11am, Kilnamanagh v Home Farm at Ned Kelly Park. 

FAI Cup - Qualifying Round Fixture Schedule

09/07 - Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney - 7.30pm, Grange Gorman Astro
10/07 - Maynooth University Town v Bonegee United - 2pm, NUI Maynooth Astro
10/07 - Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United - 3pm, Ringmahon Park
10/07 - St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic - 4pm, Porterstown Road
10/07 - Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC - 6pm, Fairview Rangers
11/07 - Kilnamanagh v Home Farm - 11am, Ned Kelly Park

Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.

