WATCH: Family, neighbours and friends bid bon voyage to Olympic-bound Róisín Upton

FAMILY, neighbours and friends bid bon vogage to Limerick's Róisín Upton as he began her journey to the Tokyo Olympics.

Upton and her Ireland women's hockey team mates have qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time in the nation's history.

The squad met up today in Dublin for the Olympic Games this Friday and Upton's neighbours and friends turned out in great numbers in Raheen to see her off.

Upton is one of two players from Limerick-based Catholic Institute named in the Ireland Women's hockey squad for the Olympics.

Twenty seven-year-old Limerick woman Roisin Upton, who was such a key figure in helping Ireland qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo and has won 81 caps for Ireland to date, is joined in the squad by her Catholic Institute clubmate, Cratloe's Naomi Carroll.

Róisín Upton won the first of her Ireland caps against Scotland in November 2016. The talented Limerick woman was a key member of the Ireland team which won a silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London.

A former student of An Mhodh Scoil and Crescent College Comprehensive, Upton also played ladies Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul's and soccer with Janesboro.

Upton, a qualified teacher, helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.

Cratloe native Naomi Carroll recently played her first capped match since the summer of 2018 at the recent EuroHockey Championships, having taken the long road back from an ACL injury sustained while in ladies football action for Clare. Since then, she was part of the rejuvenated Irish indoor hockey side in 2020 before earning her recall to the senior outdoor setup.

Twenty eight-year-old Carroll won the first of her 115 Ireland caps against Wales in 2012.

On the representative front, she has the quirk of playing for both Clare and Limerick. As Cratloe had no girls teams, she played camogie for Na Piarsaigh and earned a call-up to the Limerick county side as a result, playing alongside Roisin Upton at times.

She also won the 2013 Munster Ladies Senior Club Football Championship with Clare and played in the 2010 All-Ireland minor camogie final.

Roisin off to the Olympics...from small acorns... pic.twitter.com/ZvjweJNOD1 — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) July 9, 2021

Hockey came later in her sporting life, taking up the game at the age of 14.

Also announced in the Ireland squad to compete at next month's Olympics were the two travelling reserves and goalkeeper who will compete in Oi Hockey Stadium from the 24 July until the 6 August 2021.

In November 2019 the women’s hockey team became the first Irish women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games, when they bettered Canada on Irish soil in front of a home crowd.