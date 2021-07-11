Limerick set out on Ladies Football Championship campaign with Wicklow tie

LIMERICK face into a four game path to the August 21/22 semi finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

All starts this Sunday afternoon (2pm) in Callan, Co Kilkenny against Wicklow - a game available to view on TG4’s dedicated championship online portal.

Games against Derry, Antrim and Carlow will follow as Donal Ryan’s side bid to reach at least the final four as they did last year – losing to Fermanagh.

This Tuesday Limerick were boosted by the new that captain Niamh McCarthy was selected on the Division Four Lidl Team of the League. It was a league in which they beat Carlow but lost to Offaly and Leitrim.

But Limerick face into the championship without long serving midfielder Caroline Hickey – the St Ailbes star is to move abroad for work in the near future. Hickey was the team's vice-captain and full forward Amy Ryan now assumes that role.

Today, Limerick face a Wicklow side that played in Division Three of the league and reached last year’s All-Ireland Junior Championship final – losing to Fermanagh.

“Training has gone well since the league and we just hope now to bring that into games,” said Limerick manager Donal Ryan.

He added: ”We are a young side but we have pace and need to spread it wide and use our speed – that is when we are at our best. We have started games slowly so that is the first thing we are mindful of”.

”Of course we want to reach a semi final and with a couple of wins to finish as high up the table as possible to get the easier semi final.”

After this Wicklow game Limerick will be back in action on Sunday July 18 when they play Derry in round two, following by round three on Saturday July 24 against Antrim.