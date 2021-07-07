McCarthy: Extra games to benefit youthful Limerick in All Ireland Ladies Football Championship

LIMERICK captain Niamh McCarthy has cautioned that her side can't afford to continue to be slow starters as they kick-off their 2021 All-Ireland Championship campaign.

The Limerick and Dromcollogher-Broadford defender was speaking to LeaderSport to mark the official launch of the TG4 championships.

Limerick begin their junior championship campaign this Sunday (2pm) against Wicklow in Callan, Co Kilkenny - a game available to view on TG4’s dedicated championship online portal.

"Wicklow are a team that we didn't meet in the league. We have meet Carlow, Derry and Antrim across the last two years but we haven't come across Wicklow. They will be a good test because they were All-Ireland contenders last year - I suppose the marker is going to be set down fairly sharpish. Wicklow will be a big test and we are just going to have to start off strongly this Sunday because we just wont have time for a slow start like some of our games," outlined Niamh McCarthy.

"What we are focusing on this year, rather than reflecting on what could have been last year, we just want to take it game by game and that starts with this Wicklow game and if we get over than well then fantastic and we will look ahead to Derry."

Last year Limerick reached the All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final - losing to Fermanagh.

"Of course we do want to at least match last year's championship. It's a very different set-up where we play every team in the championship - we will have very quick turnarounds with three games on the trot starting Sunday and then a break for two weeks. We are getting more game time and that is important - you are not playing and training for football all year round to play two games. We want to be playing as much football as we can," explained McCarthy.

She adds: "We are still progressing and still taking steps forward."

"We have done so much S&C with Steve McMahon this year and we have got young girls which is fantastic and they will keep going all day long. We will have to rehab and take care of ourselves if it's a trip to the river or beach or we are lucky enough to be able to hit the Woodlands for a recovery session in the pool."

McCarthy is in her second season back on the Limerick panel when rejoining the inter-county scene under new manager Donal Ryan ahead of the 2020 season.

However, the past two seasons have been anything but regular for Ryan's new-look Limerick with Covid-19 dominating.

"It has definitely been strange - we have a whole new management and a whole new squad. Even in that time we really did have to put a lot more pressure on ourselves to unit together as a team. It was probably a blessing in disguise that we had a new management and a new squad because we were all singing off the one hymn sheet. We didn't have the opportunity to go off and do training camps or bonding days. We didn't have a choice we just had to adapt to one another - we were an outlet for one another when we were meeting up on Zoom and doing our strength and conditioning or maybe there was a group of girls who were local going out running," he outlined.

"It provided an outlet in those really tough times and the communication lines were always open which was important."

McCarthy was at the Aasleagh Falls in Mayo for the LGFA TG4 Championship launch.

"I think TG4 are phenomenal - they really go above and beyond in promoting women's sports and also the likes of minor and U20 GAA games. They broadcast what our game has to offer and they are not just focused on senior but all grades - they always go the extra mile," stressed McCarthy.