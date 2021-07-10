Limerick trainer Pat Buckley bids for more history in English Greyhound Derby final

Historic English Derby Greyhound title victory for Limerick trainer Pat Buckley

Pat Buckley and daughter Emma with 2020 Star Sports English Greyhound Derby winner Deerjet Sydney

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK greyhound trainer Pat Buckley chases more history in the English Derby this Saturday night.

The Doon native is attempting to guide Deerjet Sydney into a very illustrious list as two time winners. Just Patricias Hope, Mick the Miller, Rapid Ranger and Westmead Hawk have won the prestigious title on two occasions.

This Saturday evening, Deerjet Sydney bids to win back-to-back titles and become the first to win the title in different tracks and collect the £175,000 winner’s prize.

Last October, Pat and daughter Emma were on hand in Nottingham when Deerjet Sydney won the 2020 Star Sports English Greyhound Derby from trap two.

That was a victory that completed a treble for Buckley - now an Irish, Scottish and Derby winning trainer.

Now further history awaits if Deerjet Sydney can race from trap two in Towcester to retain the title for the Cappawhite based trainer.

Deerjet Sydney is owned by Kenny Glen and was bred by Eileen Lingane.

Ireland will have four finalists in the English Derby at Towcester – the third time in three years to dominate the final. Liam Dowling will have Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Wild, while Graham Holland has Newinn Session.

After Monday’s trap draw the defending champions Deerjet Sydney was listed as the 9/4 favourite. Ballymac Fairone 2/1, Newinn Session was 4/1, Thorn Falcon 5/1, Ballymac Wild 6/1 and the outsider was Kilara Lion at 25/1.

