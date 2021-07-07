Limerick Camogie host Golf Classic at Adare Manor Golf Club

LIMERICK Camogie is holding a Golf Classic at the beautiful Adare Manor Golf Club on the weekend of August 6-7 to support all the athletes representing Limerick camogie from U14 to senior level.

It is expected that over 80 teams will play golf on the Friday and Saturday, with some amazing prizes including rounds of golf at top golf courses across Ireland and a prize draw including a three-ball at the 5-star Adare Manor Golf Resort.

The Limerick Camogie golf classic is an essential part of our fundraising activities this year and any support will ensure that the teams representing Limerick at all levels will have the best resources to prepare and compete at the highest level.

Limerick Camogie Chairperson Grace McNamara said: “We had a great league campaign with our seniors eventually losing out to reigning All-Ireland champions and eventual winners Kilkenny, our junior team bowed out at All-Ireland semi-final stage to Wexford.

“Our underage teams are performing well also in their competitions, with the U16 team winning over Clare and our minors having a great win over Tipperary.

“We have what it takes in the county to compete with the best, we just need to provide our athletes with the best chance.

“We hope that people will get behind our golf classic and have an enjoyable day out.”

If you are unable to play golf on that weekend and would like to make a donation, it can be done at the link below, www.limerickcamogiegolfclassic. as.me/schedule.php

Limerick camogie fields teams at U14, U15, U16, U18, junior and senior levels.

There are over 250 players in our underage academy and 70 players at adult level.