Limerick Camogie host Golf Classic at Adare Manor Golf Club

Limerick Camogie host Golf Classic at Adare Manor Golf Club

Aoife Larkin, Niamh Ryan and Amy Mullins at the launch of the Limerick Camogie Golf Classic

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Camogie is holding a Golf Classic at the beautiful Adare Manor Golf Club on the weekend of August 6-7 to support all the athletes representing Limerick camogie from U14 to senior level.

It is expected that over 80 teams will play golf on the Friday and Saturday, with some amazing prizes including rounds of golf at top golf courses across Ireland and a prize draw including a three-ball at the 5-star Adare Manor Golf Resort.

The Limerick Camogie golf classic is an essential part of our fundraising activities this year and any support will ensure that the teams representing Limerick at all levels will have the best resources to prepare and compete at the highest level.

Limerick Camogie Chairperson Grace McNamara said: “We had a great league campaign with our seniors eventually losing out to reigning All-Ireland champions and eventual winners Kilkenny, our junior team bowed out at All-Ireland semi-final stage to Wexford.

“Our underage teams are performing well also in their competitions, with the U16 team winning over Clare and our minors having a great win over Tipperary.

“We have what it takes in the county to compete with the best, we just need to provide our athletes with the best chance.

“We hope that people will get behind our golf classic and have an enjoyable day out.”
If you are unable to play golf on that weekend and would like to make a donation, it can be done at the link below, www.limerickcamogiegolfclassic. as.me/schedule.php

Limerick camogie fields teams at U14, U15, U16, U18, junior and senior levels.

There are over 250 players in our underage academy and 70 players at adult level.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie