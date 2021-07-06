Coaches confirmed for Munster Senior Women and U18 rugby sides

THE coaching and management teams for the Munster Senior Women and U18 Women squads have been confirmed ahead of the 2021 interprovincial series.

The Munster Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Old Crescent RFC and Crescent College Comprehensive coach Matt Brown.

Brown has extensive experience having previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.

Former Ireland captain and current UL-Bohemian Women’s Head Coach Niamh Briggs is the Backs Coach with ex-Munster prop Mike Storey assuming the position of Forwards Coach.

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Willie Shubart is the side’s Technical Coach with UL Bohs forward Sara Hartigan taking the position of Team Manager having previously held that role with the U18s.

Limerick woman and current Ballincollig Women’s Head Coach Fiona Hayes continues as the Munster U18 Women’s Head Coach with Mairead Kelly also continuing as Backs Coach as the side look to defend their Interpro title.

Hayes and Kelly are both former Ireland internationals and led the U18s to Interpro success in 2019.

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Ken Imbusch is the Technical Coach with former Munster underage player Grace Kearney taking on the Team Manager role.

Preparations are stepping up ahead of the Interprovincial Championship, which begins on the weekend of August 28.