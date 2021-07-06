Limerick's Rathbane Golf Course scoops All-Ireland All-Star Public Course of the Year

LIMERICK'S Rathbane Golf Course has been named the All-Ireland All Star Public Golf Course for the second year in a row.

The 18-hole parkland course is owned by Limerick City and County Council and managed by Mack Trading Ltd.

Associated with the course is Rathbane Golf Club which has a club membership of 400 Men, Ladies and Juvenile members, with new members always welcome.

It is affiliated with the Golfing Union of Ireland, the Irish Ladies Golf Union Ltd and The First Tee of Ireland.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation has accredited Rathbane Golf Course with their second All-Star accolade in a row in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

The foundation accredited companies are defined as progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer-centricity.

Responding to the announcement, Colm McCarthy, Director of Rathbane Golf Course said: “Achieving the All Star Accreditation endorses our team's commitment to change for the better, putting the customer first, and believing in continual improvement.

"I could not be prouder of my team for working with us to receive this accolade, along with Limerick City and County Council, and all our members. It truly shows, the great years of Rathbane Golf Course are only just beginning!”

This award is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the Accreditation, which is now held by over 450 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

"The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics,” she said.

Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair of the Adjudication Board added: “This certificate verifies that Rathbane Golf Course has been named All-Ireland All-Star Public Golf Course Of The Year 2021. The Accreditation is in recognition of Rathbane Golf Course’s outstanding contribution to Limerick's sports community.

"Furthermore, we wish to recognise Rathbane Golf Courses conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity. Rathbane Golf Course is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a second successive year.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is a national body which accredits best-in-class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars. The Foundation also oversees the All-Ireland Business Summit while promoting peer dialogue amongst our members on an ongoing basis.

The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie