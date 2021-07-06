Limerick club Aisling Annacotty appoint new Director of Coaching

New Director of Coaching at Aisling Annacotty Mike Kerley with the club's Director of Football Paul Burke
LIMERICK'S Aisling Annacotty AFC have announced the appointment of Michael Kerley to
the full-time position of Director of Coaching.
Mike Kerley holds a Master of Science in Sports Performance Analysis and a UEFA Professional
Football Coaching License.
Kerley has managed and coached across the League of Ireland, holding Manager roles at Waterford United, Limerick FC and Athlone Town FC and most recently playing a key role in the club's historic FAI Junior Cup run and Munster Junior Cup victory.
As Director of Coaching, Mike Kerley will lead the development and upskilling of all coaches across
the club along with over-seeing player development and help us continue to strive for success
at all levels.
Mike Kerley commented: “It’s a huge opportunity to join one of the most progressive clubs in the country. In the last year alone the club has won an historic Munster Junior Cup, seen over 25 players, male and female, progress to National League, National Assessments and one former player making a dream move to Premiership side Burnley FC.
"I am looking forward, as Director of Coaching, to working with all the coaches across the club
to help maintain and drive these incredible achievements”
Club Chairman Jim Canny said: "In the last number of years our club has continued to grow
and develop, this has forced us to be innovative in our thinking.
"A Director of Coaching, especially of the calibre of Mike will put us in a good position to continue the momentum we are building."
Paul Burke, Director of Football, said: "In the last couple of years Mike has had a huge influence on the development of players in the club, having Mike available to work with all coaches and players shows the ambition and commitment of the club.
"Coach Education and development are pillars in our next phase of growth and through our on-going partnership with Celtic FC, and someone of Mike's calibre, we can continue building for a very successful future."
