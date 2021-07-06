Rising boxing star Paddy Donovan set to return to ring this August in Belfast

Paddy Donovan looks set for Belfast bout
LIMERICK boxer Paddy Donovan is to return to the ring on August 6 - fighting in Belfast.
The Andy Lee trained rising star made it six wins from six as a professional back in February.
Now it appears the Top Rank boxer is set to appear on the undercard of Michael Conlan's bout later this Summer.
Michael Conlan fights on August 6 as part of Feile An Phobail in an outdoor event in Falls Park in west Belfast.
Twenty two-year-old southpaw Donovan, nicknamed 'The Real Deal', is a former Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours amateur star.
More News
Pictured outside homes in Pineview Gardens are, left to right, Martin Noonan, Johnathan Daly, Alan Daly, Marion Daly, Genieve Hoare, Laura O’Connell and Jessica Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.