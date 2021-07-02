Limerick camogie side to face Cork in Munster senior final named

Limerick sharpshooter Caoimhe Costello and Kilkenny's Collette Dormer in a race for possession during the Division 1 National League quarter-final
THE Limerick senior camogie side to face Cork in Saturday's Munster final has been named.
The provincial final takes place at The Ragg at 3.30pm.
The Limerick side is unchanged from the one which defeated Waterford in the semi-final last weekend.
The Shannonsiders will be seeking a second ever Munster senior camogie championship title when they face standard bearers Cork.
The decider is a repeat of the 2017 final when Limerick won their only provincial senior title defeating the Leesiders 1-13 to 0-14.
Pat Ryan's Limerick side have reached Saturday's final on the back of provincial wins over Clare and Waterford.
Ruairi Ryan of Kirby Group Engineering at the company’s headquarters at Raheen Business Park | PICTURE: Press 22
