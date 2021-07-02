Limerick camogie side to face Cork in Munster senior final named

Limerick camogie side to face Cork in Munster senior final named

Limerick sharpshooter Caoimhe Costello and Kilkenny's Collette Dormer in a race for possession during the Division 1 National League quarter-final

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick senior camogie side to face Cork in Saturday's Munster final has been named.

The provincial final takes place at The Ragg at 3.30pm.

The Limerick side is unchanged from the one which defeated Waterford in the semi-final last weekend.

The Shannonsiders will be seeking a second ever Munster senior camogie championship title when they face standard bearers Cork.

The decider is a repeat of the 2017 final when Limerick won their only provincial senior title defeating the Leesiders 1-13 to 0-14.

Pat Ryan's Limerick side have reached Saturday's final on the back of provincial wins over Clare and Waterford.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie