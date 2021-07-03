Limerick face Cork in Munster senior camogie final

Limerick's Aine Cunningham in action against Kilkenny in the National Camogie League quarter-final
LIMERICK seek a second ever Munster senior camogie championship title when they face standard bearers Cork in the provincial final this weekend.
The decider is a repeat of the 2017 final when Limerick won their only provincial senior title.
Caoimhe Lyons scored a goal inside 60-seconds that day in Charleville to help Limerick to a 1-13 to 0-14 final victory. Lyons could be one of nine players that remain in the starting line-up for this weekend’s decider.
Limerick arrive into this final after wins over Clare and Waterford across the last two weekends. The Munster championship followed straight from a Littlewoods League campaign that saw Limerick beat Clare but lose to Galway and Kilkenny.
So five games played in 2021 – three wins and two defeats. The defeats to the eventual league champions Kilkenny and runners-up Galway.
A look at scorelines shows that Limerick have only found goals in the wins over Clare with three games without a green flag.
Under the new management of Pat Ryan this season, Limerick have looked a very settled unit with just 16 players used in starting roles in the five games to-date.
After this weekend’s final, Limerick will regroup for the All-Ireland senior championship with three group games guaranteed against Tipperary, Wexford and Offaly – two sides reach the quarter finals.
