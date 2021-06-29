Limerick club hurling championship draws made

Limerick club hurling championship draws made

Na Piarsaigh players celebrate their 2020 county senior hurling final win

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draws have been made for the 2021 Bons Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship.

The competition will consist of four groups of three teams, two groups in Section A and two groups in Section B.

Group 1 in Section A will consist of Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock and Ballybrown, while Group B comprises of Patrickswell, Doon and Ahane. 

In Section B, Group 1 comprises of South Liberties, Blackrock and Garryspillane. The teams in Group 2 are Adare, Monaleen and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

The top team in each group in Section A qualify for the county semi-finals. 

The second team in each Group in Section A qualify for the county quarter-finals, along with the top team in each group in Section B.

