Limerick club hurling championship draws made

Na Piarsaigh players celebrate their 2020 county senior hurling final win
THE draws have been made for the 2021 Bons Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship.
The competition will consist of four groups of three teams, two groups in Section A and two groups in Section B.
Group 1 in Section A will consist of Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock and Ballybrown, while Group B comprises of Patrickswell, Doon and Ahane.
In Section B, Group 1 comprises of South Liberties, Blackrock and Garryspillane. The teams in Group 2 are Adare, Monaleen and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.
The top team in each group in Section A qualify for the county semi-finals.
The second team in each Group in Section A qualify for the county quarter-finals, along with the top team in each group in Section B.
Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Draw for 2021 pic.twitter.com/qGwALvkpmZ— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) June 29, 2021
