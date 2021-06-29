Fixture details confirmed for Fairview Rangers FAI Senior Cup tie

Fixture details confirmed for Fairview Rangers FAI Senior Cup tie

Limerick junior club Fairview Rangers will be in FAI Senior Cup qualifying round action on July 10

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE fixture schedule for Limerick side Farview Rangers FAI Senior Cup qualifying round tie has now been confirmed. 

FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview will host Athentry, of Galway, at the Fairgreen on Saturday, July 10 at 6pm in their qualifying round tie.

Fairview defeated Athenry FC on penalties after extra time in the semi-finals last August on route to lifting last season's FAI Junior Cup.

Six qualifying round ties in the FAI Senior Cup are scheduled over the week ending Sunday, July 11 with the action set to get underway at Grange Gorman Astro between Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney, with kick-off at 7.30pm on Friday, July 9. 

Four fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, July 10 before the final match of the round on Sunday, July 11 at 11am, Kilnamanagh v Home Farm at Ned Kelly Park. 

FAI Cup - Qualifying Round Fixture Schedule

09/07 - Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney - 7.30pm, Grange Gorman Astro
10/07 - Maynooth University Town v Bonegee United - 2pm, NUI Maynooth Astro
10/07 - Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United - 3pm, Ringmahon Park
10/07 - St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic - 4pm, Porterstown Road
10/07 - Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC - 6pm, Fairview Rangers
11/07 - Kilnamanagh v Home Farm - 11am, Ned Kelly Park

Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie