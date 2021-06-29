Fixture details confirmed for Fairview Rangers FAI Senior Cup tie

Limerick junior club Fairview Rangers will be in FAI Senior Cup qualifying round action on July 10
THE fixture schedule for Limerick side Farview Rangers FAI Senior Cup qualifying round tie has now been confirmed.
FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview will host Athentry, of Galway, at the Fairgreen on Saturday, July 10 at 6pm in their qualifying round tie.
Fairview defeated Athenry FC on penalties after extra time in the semi-finals last August on route to lifting last season's FAI Junior Cup.
Six qualifying round ties in the FAI Senior Cup are scheduled over the week ending Sunday, July 11 with the action set to get underway at Grange Gorman Astro between Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney, with kick-off at 7.30pm on Friday, July 9.
Four fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, July 10 before the final match of the round on Sunday, July 11 at 11am, Kilnamanagh v Home Farm at Ned Kelly Park.
FAI Cup - Qualifying Round Fixture Schedule
09/07 - Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney - 7.30pm, Grange Gorman Astro
10/07 - Maynooth University Town v Bonegee United - 2pm, NUI Maynooth Astro
10/07 - Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United - 3pm, Ringmahon Park
10/07 - St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic - 4pm, Porterstown Road
10/07 - Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC - 6pm, Fairview Rangers
11/07 - Kilnamanagh v Home Farm - 11am, Ned Kelly Park
Byes: Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.
