WATCH: Limerick's Daniel Okeke bags crucial try for Ireland U20s in Six Nations win

SHANNON RFC and Munster Rugby's Daniel Okeke scored a crucial second half try as Ireland U20s made it back-to-back bonus point wins in the U20 Six Nations with a 40-12 victory over Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night.

Powerful ball carrier Okeke was sprung from the bench in the second half and struck for the bonus point try as Ireland secured a maximum five-point haul.

Nineteen-year-old Okeke was an impressive Schools Cup player with Ardscoil Ris and has impressed with the Munster 'A' side.

Former Munster and Ireland back-row Denis Leamy is an assistant coach with the Ireland U20s, while Limerick man Colm Tucker, the former Shannon RFC and UL-Bohemian RFC head coach, is forwards coach with the side.

Richie Murphy’s charges, who were 38-7 winners over Scotland on the opening day, kept hold of top spot in the Under-20 Six Nations table with their strong five-try showing.

With second-placed England also winning their first two U20 Six Nations fixtures in Cardiff, it sets up a mouth-watering Ireland-England duel at the same venue next Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

IRELAND U20: Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster); Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Chris Cosgrave (St. Michael's College/UCD RFC/Leinster); Tim Corkery (St. Kieran's College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster), Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster); Jack Boyle (St. Michael's College/UCD RFC/Leinster), Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster), Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen FC/Munster), Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster), Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster), Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht), Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster) (capt). Replacements used: George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster) for Boyle, Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster) for Donnelly (both 63 mins), Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster) for Cosgrave (65), Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster) for Byrne (66), Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster) for Soroka (68), Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Loughnane (69), Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster) for Corkery (72), Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) for Moxham (74). Not used: Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen's University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster).