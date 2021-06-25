Injury-hit Treaty United lose unbeaten home record to Galway

TREATY United suffered their first home defeat of the season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division as Galway United recorded a 1-0 victory on the night home supporters returned to the Markets Field.

Injury-hit Treaty, who were bidding to make it four wins on the bounce in the league, were undone by a 48th minute headed goal from Galway substitute Padraic Cunningham.

It was a disappointing result for Treaty United who were playing in front of 100 of their own supporters for the first time since their inaugural League of Ireland First Division season.

Treaty had gone into the game against a full-time Galway United side in second place in the league table after an excellent run of results.

However, John Caulfield's side drew level with Treaty in the table on the back of this win.

Tommy Barrett's side's cause was not helped on the night by an ever-growing injury list, with just four outfield players named on their substitutes' list.

Treaty had taken 13 points out of a possible 15 at the Markets Field this season prior to kick-off, with four wins and a draw from five games.

For Treaty Utd, Matt McKevitt made his first start of the season in place of Kieran Hanlon for Friday night's fixture, while Sean Guerins and Joel Coustrain, who started against Cobh Ramblers missed out.

Adding a degree of spice to the game was the fact that Treaty goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan, captain Jack Lynch, defender Marc Ludden and midfielder Joe Collins all played for the Terryland Park side in recent times.

For Galway, Newcastle West native Killian Brouder was in their starting line-up, while ex-Limerick FC captain Shane Duggan was on their substitutes' bench.

Visitors Galway started the brighter and Treaty breathed a huge sigh of relief that they didn't fall behind very early on.

Galway came close to opening the scoring inside four minutes. West Limerick native Killian Brouder played a delightful ball in from the left, but Stephen Walsh's deft flick collided with the outside of the left upright before flashing wide.

Galway enjoyed the majority of the possession during the opening quarter, but Treaty soaked the pressure up well as John Caulfield's side were unable to create much by way of a scoring opportunity.

Just before the half hour mark, terrific work from Marc Ludden on the left won possession for the home side in the final third. Ludden found Lynch, but he was unable to link up with McKevitt.

Treaty lost goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to injury after 34 minutes and he was replaced between the sticks by Shane Cusack.

The game remained scoreless up to half-time with that Walsh shot which hit the woodwork the only chance of note in the opening 45 minutes.

The spectators didn't have long to wait for the deadlock to be broken as substitute Padraic Cunningham headed Galway Utd into a 1-0 lead after 48 minutes from Conor O'Keeffe's cross.

The goal seemed to spring Treaty United to life and the home side enjoyed their best spell of the game through the remainder of the third quarter.

The impact of the home supporters was obvious for all to see as the small but vocal support roared on their charges in a bid to help them find a precious equaliser.

Treaty created a decent opening on 52 minutes, but Matt McKevitt headed just wide.

The home side introduced Kieran Hanlon and Willie Armshaw off the substitutes' bench at the start of the final quarter in a bid to get on terms.

The injection of energy made an impact as Treaty looked more threatening as the game became stretched.

Clyde O'Connell headed over on 80 minutes for the home side, before substitute Armshaw had to be replaced due to an unfortunate injury.

Full-back Charlie Fleming, who scored one of Treaty's two goals in their win over Cobh last weekend, then shot over.

Time ultimately ran out on Treaty's hopes of gaining an equaliser after four minutes of added time.

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan (Shane Cusack 34), Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Clyde O'Connell, Anthony O'Donnell, Joe Collins (Willie Armshaw 68) (Alan Murphy 85), Matt Keane, Edward McCarthy (Kieran Hanlon 68), Callum McNamara, Matt McKevitt, Jack Lynch (Capt).

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns, Conor O'Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Ruairi Keating (Chris Horgan 89), David Hurley (Mike Rowe 73), Wilson Waweru (Padraic Cunningham 43), Mikey Place (Shane Doherty 73), Conor McCormack (Capt).

REFEREE: Kevin O'Sullivan