Limerick expecting less that 1,000 tickets for Munster SHC clash with Cork

LIMERICK GAA officials expect an allocation short of 1,000 tickets for the Munster SHC semi final.

The Saturday July 3 provincial hurling championship tie in Semple Stadium in Thurles was last month confirmed as one of the pilot sporting events for return of crowds.

While the attendance is yet to be confirmed, Limerick GAA officials are working off expectations that they would receive in the region of just 800 tickets with an overall attendance of approximately 2000.

The attendance is a percentage of the covered seating in the stadium.

After allocations for the championship sponsors and Munster Council, that would see Limerick and Cork get approximately 800 each.

Players (who can sometimes get to purchase up to 10 tickets), hurling management personnel, Limerick County Board officials and varying Limerick GAA sponsors will all be due tickets before any remaining tickets would be distributed to clubs.

That would mean no general sale of tickets and perhaps nothing for the clubs. Were there to be a club allocation it would be minimal.

The demand for tickets is heightened by the fact that the game will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports at 7pm.

Limerick and Cork will be battling to reach the Sunday July 18 Munster SHC Final.

Defeat on July 3 would mean entering into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on July 17/18.

Some bookies have Limerick as the 4/9 favourites to defeat The Rebels with Cork available at 9/4 to dethrone the Munster champions.

John Kiely’s side are bidding to win Limerick’s second ever three-in-row of Munster SHC titles – matching the 1930s when Limerick dominated from 1933-36. Limerick have never of course successfully defended an All-Ireland SHC title.

The men in green are the 6/5 favourites to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup on August 22. The Shane O’Neill managed Galway are second favourites at 3/1 with Tipperary next on the list at 11/2.

Limerick enter their Munster and All-Ireland SHC title defence with a panel of 35 players.

Defender Mike Casey continues to battle back from his cruciate ligament injury last November and is one of just players in the 35 not to see action during the Allianz League.