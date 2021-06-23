Munster Rugby duo cleared to return to South Africa

Munster Rugby duo cleared to return to South Africa

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

MUNSTER Rugby have reported that World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel to South Africa and will continue their respective recoveries under the care of the Springboks medical team.

Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week having sustained burns in an accident earlier this month.

De Allende and Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident earlier this month. Munster reported that De Allende and Snyman had sustained burns to legs, hands and face.

De Allende and Snyman will both travel back to South Africa this week.

Both players are included in the South African squad which will take on the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series in South Africa later this summer. 

