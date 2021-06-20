Limerick's Sarah Lavin takes giant step towards realising Olympic dream

Limerick's Sarah Lavin takes giant step towards realising Olympic dream

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin produced a stunning performance in Madrid on Saturday

Colm Kinsella

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurdler Sarah Lavin took another giant step towards securing Olympic qualification when producing a stunning performance in Madrid on Saturday.

Twenty seven-year-old Lisnagry woman Lavin broke the 13-second barrier for the first time when coming home second in the women's 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting in the Spanish capital.

The Emerald AC athlete, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, cut a full 0.24 seconds off her previous PB as she clocked an impressive 12.95 seconds.

Lavin had clocked 13.20 in her semi-final before producing her breakthrough run to finish second in the final.

Derval O'Rourke was the only Irish woman to have broken 13 seconds.

Prior to Saturdays event in Madrid, Lavin had occupied 43rd spot in the 100m hurdles Road to Tokyo standings with the top 40 set to earn Olympic places.

Given that her previous best was 13.19 seconds, the Limerick woman is expected to move several spots up the rankings which will be finalised on June 29.

She will have a further chance to earn more crucial ranking points at next weekend's Irish Championships at Santry.

