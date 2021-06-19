Flying Treaty United go second in First Division with precious win at Cobh Ramblers

IN-FORM Treaty United are up to a lofty second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table after scoring a precious 2-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park on Saturday night.

Two second half goals, from Charlie Fleming on 47 minutes and Matt McKevitt just before full time, helped Treaty make it back-to-back away wins in the league and extend the side's winning run in the First Division to three games.

Treaty also missed a first half penalty as Kieran Hanlon's spot kick just before the interval was well saved by Cobh 'keeper Sean Barron.

Treaty travelled to East Cork boosted by last week’s 2-1 victory over Wexford, which was their first away win in 2021.

Tommy Barrett’s side will also be looking to keep up their fine form in front of goal, which has seen the club score in every game bar one this season.

The Limerick-based side continue to be without the services of the injured quintet of Dean George, Aaron Fitzgerald, Conor Melody, Mark Walsh and Sean McSweeney.

Treaty Utd also suffered an injury blow before kick-off when captain Jack Lynch was forced to pull out of the starting line-up after picking up an injury in the warm-up. Lynch was replaced by Joe Collins.

Collins late inclusion was the only change manager Barrett made from the side which scored a precious 2-1 win away to Wexford FC eight days earlier.

Adding an extra sprinkling of spice to the latest Munster derby game was the fact that a number of players on both sides had played with the opposition in recent seasons. Four Cobh squad members previously played for Limerick FC, while three members of Treaty's starting line-up previously played at St Colman's Park.

On a perfect evening for football, it was Cobh who created the first half chance of the contest when former Limerick player Ian Turner turned smartly just outside the penalty area but his well struck effort was smartly saved by Tadhg Ryan who got down quickly.

Both defences remained on top through that opening half with the teams struggling to create anything by way of a decent scoring opportunity.

Cobh shaded possession during that opening half, but Treaty's defence dealt comfortably with the best the Cork side could throw at them, with Guerins and O'Donnell resolute at the heart of the defence.

The first clear cut scoring opportunity of the half arrived on the stroke of half-time. Full-back Marc Ludden began the move with a sweetly struck long diagonal ball which was quickly played in to Joel Coustrain who was felled as he glided his way inside the penalty area.

Up stepped Kieran Hanlon to strike the penalty. However, his spot kick was well saved by Cobh 'keeper Sean Barron.

The game remained scoreless until half-time.

Treaty introduced the fit-again Clyde O'Connell for Edward McCarthy at half-time.

The visitors might have been denied a lead goal just before half-time, but they were not to be denied two minutes into the second half.

From a free-kick wide on the left and 35 yards from goal, Charlie Fleming struck a terrific effort goalwards and the ball deceived the Cobh defence and goalkeeper before flying into the net.

Boosted by that goal, Treaty upped their intensity and Joe Collins forced a smart stop from Cobh 'keeoer Barron in the 55th minute from his well struck 25-yard effort.

As the half wore on, the game opened up and the entertainment level and number of chances created increased.

With just a single goal between the sides, Cobh continued to pose a threat and Charlie Lyons went close with a header that flew over the bar in the 76th minute.

Conor Drinan then had a few hearts in Treaty mouths when he latched onto a half cleared corner only for his fiercely struck effort to fly just over the crossbar.

Treaty could finally rest easy in the 89th minute when substitute Willie Armshaw created the opened with a neat touch inside the Cobh penalty area. Armshaw found Matt McKevitt with a neat pull back and McKevitt made no mistake from close range.

Next up for Treaty United is a crucial home fixture with an improving Galway United side at the Markets Field on Friday night next, 7.45pm.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron, Darryl Walsh, Lee Devitt, Ben O'Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Ian Turner (Capt) (Ciaran Griffin 78), Pierce Phillips, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Darren Murphy, James McCarthy (Killian Cooper 58 mins).

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Anthony O'Donnell, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt 84), Matt Keane (Alan Murphy 90+2), Edward McCarthy (Clyde O'Connell half-time), Joel Coustrain (Willie Armshaw 73), Sean Guerins, Joe Collins (Edmond O'Dwyer 84).

REFEREE: Oliver Moran