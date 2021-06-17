French Top 14 hosts mammoth Munster Rugby reunion clash

THE Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille host a big Munster Rugby reunion on tomorrow, Friday, night as La Rochelle and Racing 92 go head-to-head in a mouth-watering Top 14 semi-final, 7.45pm Irish time.

There is significant Munster interest in the game as five players who previously wore the province's famed red jersey are key figures in the battle to secure a coveted Top 14 final place.

Heineken Champions Cup finalists La Rochelle have Ronan O'Gara as their head coach, while former Munster winger Darren Sweetnam has impressed since joining the French Top 14 side on a three-month contract in April.

Meanwhile, there is also significant Munster interest in the Racing 92 squad. Limerick man Mike Prendergast, the former Munster scrum-half is Racing 92's attack coach.

Two former Munster players, Simon Zebo and Donacha Ryan, are also key members of the Racing 92 squad.

Utility back Zebo is set to return back to Munster for next season, while Ryan is tipped to hook up with Ronan O’Gara next term as a coach at La Rochelle.

Irish rugby fans can watch Friday night's semi-final on Premier Sports 1, channel 412 on Sky.

The second semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles takes place at the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday, 7.45pm.