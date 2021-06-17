Munster Rugby reveal Young Player of the Year winner

SCRUM-HALF Craig Casey has been today named as Munster Rugby's Young Player of the Year.

Twenty two-year-old Craig Casey was a standout performer throughout the campaign with the scrum-half featuring in 19 of Munster’s 25 fixtures (12 starts).

The Shannon RFC clubman scored four tries and won three Player of the Match awards. A constant menace to opposition defences, Casey enjoyed a brilliant season thanks to his high-tempo style and game management from scrum-half.

Along with his impressive form at club level, former Ardscoil Ris Schools Cup star Casey also earned his first Ireland cap against Italy in the Six Nations.

Casey won the Munster Academy Player of the Year award in 2019.

Named in the Ireland squad for the Vodafone Summer Series, the Limerick native will look to continue his good run of form if selected for the upcoming games against Japan and USA.