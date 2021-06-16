Munster Rugby's South African duo to meet specialist again next week

THE 2020/21 Munster Rugby squad gathered at their High Performance Centre at UL on Monday for the final time this season.

Tomorrow, Thursday, marks exactly one year since the squad underwent their first round of PCR testing before starting their pre-season training programme.

The departing players said their good-byes as James Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Billy Holland, Rhys Marshall, Nick McCarthy, Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander completed their time at the province with Darren Sweetnam leaving for La Rochelle in March.

Ten Munster players will join up with the Ireland squad for the Vodafone Summer Series fixtures against Japan and USA.

The uncapped Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley are included along with Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony and John Ryan.

Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray are training with the British & Irish Lions squad in Jersey ahead of their tour to South Africa in July/August.

RG Snyman and Damian de Allende continue to be treated for burns sustained in an accident over a week ago.

De Allende and Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident earlier this month. Munster reported that De Allende and Snyman had sustained burns to legs, hands and face.

They are scheduled to meet with the specialist again early next week, and will link up with the South Africa squad once cleared to travel.

On the injury front, Neil Cronin is continuing to rehab his knee injury.

The Munster squad for the 2021/22 campaign will begin their pre-season training programme at the end of July.