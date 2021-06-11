Limerick Senior hurling team named for Allianz league clash with Westmeath

Limerick Senior hurling team named for Allianz league with Westmeath

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

John Kiely has named his side for this Sunday's final Allianz League clash with Westmeath. The tie, throwing in at 1.45pm in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, is Limerick's final competitive game ahead of their July 3 Munster Senior hurling opener against Cork in Thurles. 

Nickie Quaid comes back into the team in place of Barry Hennessy, while the full back line, missing Sean Finn through injury, sees Jerome Boylan at two, with Richie English moving to the edge of the square. Barry Nash once more lines out in the corner. 

Adare's Ronan Connolly replaces his club mate and team captain Declan Hannon at centre back, while Robbie Hanley will line up next to Darragh O'Donovan in midfield. 

An interesting looking half forward line of Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey at 11 and the on form Conor Boylan will surely look to fill their boots against the struggling midlands side. 

While, in the full forward line, what many see as the 'championship trio' Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan and Graeme Mulcahy will be looking to tie down their spots for the Munster championship clash with Cork on July 3.  

  1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
  2. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
  3. Richie English (Doon)
  4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
  5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
  6. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
  7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
  8. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
  9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
  10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
  11. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
  13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
  14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)    
  15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)   

 Substitutes

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)           

17. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)                 

18. Declan Hannon (Adare) ©            

19. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)       

20. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)                 

21. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)     

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)                   

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)                

24. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)                 

25. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)                    

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)                   

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie