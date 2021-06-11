Limerick senior footballers confirm side for league semi final with Derry

The Limerick senior football team to take on Derry in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Saturday at 4pm has been named by Billy Lee. The side is captained once more by goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan with All-Star nominee from last season Iain Corbett once more at centre back. The high scoring and in form Danny Neville and Hugh Bourke will once again be tasked with taking the challenge to Derry.

Team:

1 Donal Ó Sullivan (Capt) Moin alin

2 Sean O’Dea Cill tSíle Drom Caoin

3 Brian Fanning Pailis na nGreine

4 Michael Donovan Gallbhaile

5 Robert Childs Gaeil Ghailti

6 Iain Corbett Caisleain Nua Thiar

7 Gordon Brown Na Piarsaigh

8 Darragh Treacy Naomh Ciaráin

9 Tommie Childs Gaeil Ghailti

10 Cian Sheehan Caisleain Nua Thiar

11 Brian Donovan Moin alin

12 Adrian Enright An tAthair Uí Cathasaigh

13 Danny Neville Baile Stiabhne

14 Cillian Fahy Dromcollcoille Beal an Atha

15 Hugh Bourke Áth Dara

Subs:

16 Aaron O'Sullivan Pailis na nGreine

17 Dave Connolly Áth Dara

18 Paul Maher Áth Dara

19 Tony McCarthy Cill Dioma/Pailis Chaonraoi

20 Killian Ryan Mungairit Naomh Pol

21 Josh Ryan Úlla

22 Tommy Griffin Gearóid Ó Gríofa

23 Seamus O Carroll Caisleán Cnucha

24 Pádraig De Brún Fiodh Ros

25 Robbie Burke Áth Dara

26 Peter Nash Kildimo-Pallaskenry