Limerick senior footballers confirm side for league semi final with Derry

The Limerick senior football team to take on Derry in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Saturday at 4pm has been named by Billy Lee. The side is captained once more by goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan with All-Star nominee from last season Iain Corbett once more at centre back. The high scoring and in form Danny Neville and Hugh Bourke will once again be tasked with taking the challenge to Derry.
Team:
1 Donal Ó Sullivan (Capt) Moin alin
2 Sean O’Dea Cill tSíle Drom Caoin
3 Brian Fanning Pailis na nGreine
4 Michael Donovan Gallbhaile
5 Robert Childs Gaeil Ghailti
6 Iain Corbett Caisleain Nua Thiar
7 Gordon Brown Na Piarsaigh
8 Darragh Treacy Naomh Ciaráin
9 Tommie Childs Gaeil Ghailti
10 Cian Sheehan Caisleain Nua Thiar
11 Brian Donovan Moin alin
12 Adrian Enright An tAthair Uí Cathasaigh
13 Danny Neville Baile Stiabhne
14 Cillian Fahy Dromcollcoille Beal an Atha
15 Hugh Bourke Áth Dara
Subs:
16 Aaron O'Sullivan Pailis na nGreine
17 Dave Connolly Áth Dara
18 Paul Maher Áth Dara
19 Tony McCarthy Cill Dioma/Pailis Chaonraoi
20 Killian Ryan Mungairit Naomh Pol
21 Josh Ryan Úlla
22 Tommy Griffin Gearóid Ó Gríofa
23 Seamus O Carroll Caisleán Cnucha
24 Pádraig De Brún Fiodh Ros
25 Robbie Burke Áth Dara
26 Peter Nash Kildimo-Pallaskenry
