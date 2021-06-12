Limerick's Mike Prendergast prepares his Racing 92 for Top14 'barrage' tonight

Racing 92's attack coach Mike Prendergast is preparing his side for this evening's Top14 'barrage' with fellow Paris side Stade Francais.

The tie, kicking off at 7.45pm, is live on Premier Sports 2 - channel 429 on Sky.

Racing were the "big" loser, in last weekend's final games of the regular season. The Ile-de-France residents hammered CA Brive at home 55-15, with eight tries.

For a few brief moments, they were in the semi-finals however Toulouse and La Rochelle left it late to secure enough points to reach the semi finals, earning a week off.

Prendergast's side, favourites for this tie, will have former Stade Francais centre Gael Fickou in their ranks, while, should they win, they will face La Rochelle next weekend in the semi final.