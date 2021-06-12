Limerick's Mike Prendergast prepares his Racing 92 for Top14 'barrage' tonight

Limerick's Mike Prendergast prepares his Racing 92 for Top14 'barrage' tonight

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Racing 92's attack coach Mike Prendergast is preparing his side for this evening's Top14 'barrage' with fellow Paris side Stade Francais. 

The tie, kicking off at 7.45pm, is live on Premier Sports 2 - channel 429 on Sky. 

Racing were the "big" loser, in last weekend's final games of the regular season. The Ile-de-France residents hammered CA Brive at home 55-15, with eight tries.

For a few brief moments, they were in the semi-finals however Toulouse and La Rochelle left it late to secure enough points to reach the semi finals, earning a week off. 

Prendergast's side, favourites for this tie, will have former Stade Francais centre Gael Fickou in their ranks, while, should they win, they will face La Rochelle next weekend in the semi final. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie