Limerick's Roisin Upton rues her side's missed chances following Spain draw

Limerick's Roisin Upton, speaking to RTE Sport, confirmed that her side were disappointed with their clinical edge following today's 1-1 draw with Spain at the European Hockey Championships in Holland.
Upton's first half goal had Ireland ahead but a Spanish equaliser from Begona Garcia meant the sides could not be separated meaning that Sean Dancer's side now miss out on the semis by a single goal on goal difference.
Going forward, Ireland do have a chance at World Cup qualification, as they now enter Pool C where four teams will battle it out for the one remaining World Cup spot from this competition.
Ireland goalscorer Roisín Upton rues her side's lack of cutting edge #EHC2021 #RTESport pic.twitter.com/W4jAl5N74r— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 9, 2021
Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, L Holden, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan
Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, D Duke, L Murphy
Spain: M Ruiz, C Petchame, M Lopez, B Iglesias, L Riera, J Pons, B Garcia, X Gine, B Perez, G Oliva, L Jimenez
Subs: L Barrios, B Bonastre, C Mejias, A Torres-Quevedo, A Magaz, P Alvarez, M Garcia
Umpires: L Delforge (BEL), I Amorosini (ITA)
More News
Lovely! Ballybrown man Gilbert Smith, who turns 97 next week, enjoys his first glass of Paddy’s whiskey in Punch’s Bar, Patrickswell since March 2020 | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON
Core Optimisation co-founders, Caroline Dunlea and David Brett welcoming two new hires, Stephen Collins and Kieran O'Brien| PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.