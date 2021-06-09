Limerick's Roisin Upton rues her side's missed chances following Spain draw

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Limerick's Roisin Upton, speaking to RTE Sport, confirmed that her side were disappointed with their clinical edge following today's 1-1 draw with Spain at the European Hockey Championships in Holland. 

Upton's first half goal had Ireland ahead but a Spanish equaliser from Begona Garcia meant the sides could not be separated meaning that Sean Dancer's side now miss out on the semis by a single goal on goal difference.

Going forward, Ireland do have a chance at World Cup qualification, as they now enter Pool C where four teams will battle it out for the one remaining World Cup spot from this competition.

