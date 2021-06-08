Munster Rugby star confirms 'petrol' was thrown on fire to cause accident

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand," De Allende told SuperSport.com on Tuesday. The World Cup winning centre, RG Snyman, CJ Stander and Mike Haley were all injured in an accident over the weekend in Limerick.

"He just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded."



De Allende also confirmed that Snyman and himself required medical attention afterwards and were treated for "superficial burns to the legs, hands and face".

The centre however hopes that the duo will still hook up with the SpringBoks to face the Lions this July.

"They thought it was a lot worse when we went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn’t as bad as they got told," he said.