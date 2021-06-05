Limerick face All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in league quarter-final

LIMERICK senior camogie side will face All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final later today, Saturday.

The game will take place at St Brendan's Park, Birr at 5pm. Limerick qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up in their three-team group in the round robin phase of the competition.

Having beaten Clare in their opening group fixture in Ennis, Limerick lost out to All-Ireland finalists Galway in Kilmallock on Saturday last.

Limerick manager Pat Ryan took positives out of their display against a slick Galway side on Saturday.

“Galway are further down the road than us in terms of progress, but we battled for long stages. You have to take your chances against the likes of Galway and we didn't do that. They were in an All-Ireland final in 2020. These girls are learning every day they play.

“It is all about the quarter-final next weekend now, we have to rise again for that. Our work rate was very good, we didn't get the space today we got in the last few matches. We have to give the quarter-final next weekend everything now.

“The Galway game came so fast after the game with Clare which was a pressurised fixture for us, there was relegation at the other side of it too. The Galway game was a great one to get for us.”

The Limerick junior side will take on Wexford in their Division 3 Camogie League semi-final on June 12.