Limerick club achieves FAI Club Mark Award

LIMERICK'S oldest football club, Shelbourne AFC, has recently achieved the FAI Club Mark qualification.

The football club based at Shelbourne Park, Shelbourne Road Limerick has received the Club Mark which is a quality qualification in club management, safety standards, coaching and training and organisational quality from the national Football organisation.

Recent years have seen sustained growth at Shelbourne AFC, including developing a large cohort of underage teams, as well as Shelbourne recently being one of only 30 clubs chosen nationwide to participate in the Disney Playmakers UEFA programme which is for developing girls and women’s soccer. Encouraging a playful and creative programme for girls aged 5-8.

Speaking on the occasion of the award to Shelbourne AFC Chairman Tony Cusack, said: “We are delighted at Shelbourne AFC to accept this recognition from the Football Association of Ireland, it is a testament to the hard work of all of our management team, volunteers, coaches and players. We have worked hard to achieve the highest standards in Club organisation and look forward to maintaining this momentum,”

About Club Mark the FAI has said: “Well organised clubs with strong structures and volunteers are best placed to promote football and develop players. More than ever it is essential that every club is well organised in all areas of club management.

"The FAI has a key role to play in facilitating club development by identifying and promoting best practice and providing the necessary guidance to empower clubs. Clubs are the foundation of all football activity in this country. We must ensure this foundation is strong and secure to build on the success of the game,”