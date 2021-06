Limerick Club GAA Fixtures - June 7 to June 9

COUNTY GAA FIXTURES

Monday, June 7

County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Croagh Kilfinny v Claughaun in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, at 3:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

Dromcollogher Broadford v Patrickswell in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, at 7:00p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

Tuesday, June 8

County Senior Football League Round 1

Mungret St. Pauls v Crecora Manister in Mungret at 7:30p.m.

Na Piarsaigh v St. Patrick’s in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 7:30p.m.

Claughaun v Monaleen in Claughaun GAA at 7:30p.m.

WEST

Tuesday, June 8

West Senior Football League Group 1 Round 1

Fr. Casey’s v Rathkeale in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m.

Adare v Ballysteen in Ballysteen at 7:30p.m.

West Senior Football League Group 2 Round 1

Newcastle West v St. Kieran’s in Newcastle West at 7:30p.m.

Gerald Griffins v St. Senan’s in Pairc Abha Bhan, Gerald Griffins, at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Football League Group 1 Round 1

Fr. Casey’s v Athea in Abbeyfeale at 7:30p.m.

West Intermediate Football League Group 2 Round 1

Monagea v Mountcollins GAA in Mountcollins at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

West Junior A Football League Group 1 Round 1

St. Senan’s v Ballysteen (B Team) in Foynes at 7:30p.m.

Mountcollins GAA (B Team) v Athea (B Teams) at 7:30p.m.

West Junior A Football League Group 2 Round 1

Knockaderry v Newcastle West in Knockaderry at 7:30p.m.

West Junior A Football League Group 2 Round 1

Feenagh Kilmeedy v Adare in Feenagh at 7:30p.m.

EAST

Tuesday, June 8

East Intermediate Football League Round 1

Cappamore v Ahane in Cappamore at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

East Junior A Football League Round 1

Kilteely Dromkeen v Oola in Kilteely at 7:30p.m.

Fedamore GAA v Knockane in Fedamore at 7:30p.m.

Ballybricken Bohermore v Caherconlish in Ballybricken at 7:30p.m.

SOUTH

Tuesday, June 8

South Senior Football League Round 1

Bruff v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 7:30p.m.

Galtee Gaels v Galbally in John O’Mahony Park, Kilbehenny, at 7:30p.m.

Ballylanders v Oola in Ballylanders at 7:30p.m.

South Intermediate Football League Round 1

Bruree v Croom in Bruree at 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Mungret St. Pauls v Claughaun in TBA at 7:30p.m.

Camogue Rovers v Croom in Meanus at 7:30p.m.

Galbally v Galtee Gaels in Galbally at 7:30p.m.