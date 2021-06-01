Fixture details for Limerick's Division 1 camogie league quarter-final

LIMERICK senior camogie side will face All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final this Saturday.

The game will take place at St Brendan's Park, Birr at 5pm.

Limerick qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up in their three-team group in the round robin phase of the competition.

Having beaten Clare in their opening group fixture in Ennis, Limerick lost out to All-Ireland finalists Galway in Kilmallock on Saturday last.

Meanwhile, the Limerick junior camogie side will take on Wexford in their Division 3 Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final on June 12 at a venue to be confirmed.

Limerick junior side remained unbeaten through the group phase of the league, recording two wins and a draw in their three fixtures.