Treaty Utd lose out to DLR Waves in Women's National League

TREATY United's bid to make it back-to-back wins in the Women's National League came unstuck at Jackman Park on Sunday afternoon when the home side suffered a 5-0 defeat to DLR Waves.

Visitors DLR Waves took control of the game early early on and never let up, scuppering Treaty's hopes of collecting a second win of the campaign following their 3-2 success away to Cork City last time out.

Treaty will justifiably feel a little unlucky when Ciara Maher's deflected shot opened the scoring for the visitors on 20 minutes.

Treaty had their threatening moments during the opening quarter of the game through Gillian Keenan and the hard-working Jenna Slattery, who saw a 21st minute attempt on goal fly over the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 26 minutes when Carla McManus rose highest to head in a cross from Katie Malone.

The Dubliners had stretched their lead to 3-0 by half-time as Malone then unleashed one of those long-distance screamers that even opposing supporters must admire. Treaty were unfortunate not to score when Slattery hit the post with a free kick in the 49th minute.

Shauna Carroll, who was excellent throughout, got their fourth goal via the underside of the crossbar before McManus notched her second of the game. Next up for Treaty is a home game with Bohemians on Sunday next at Jackman Park, 2pm.

TREATY UTD: Michaela Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Eimear Carey, Jesse Mendez, Eve O'Sullivan, Tara O'Gorman (Capt) (Cara Griffin 46), Jenna Slattery, Aoife Horgan, Olivia Gibson, (Aine Walsh 65), Gillian Keenan (Lauren Keane 65), Rebecca Horgan (Anna Shanagher 76).

DLR WAVES: Eve Badana, Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson (Capt), Niamh Barnes, Katie Burois, Ciara Maher, Nadine Clare, Kerri Letmon, Katie Malone, Shauna Carroll, Clara McManus.