Former Limerick FC player included in Stephen Kenny's Rep of Ireland senior squad

A FORMER Limerick FC player has been included in the Republic of Ireland senior squad which will play international friendlies against Andorra and Hungary next month.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene, currently playing with Rotherham United, has been named by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny in a 27-man squad for the two friendlies.

Ogbene joined Limerick FC in January 2017 from Cork City. He made 32 league appearances for the Super Blues, 29 of them from the start and scored eight goals.

The 24-year-old also played every minute of Limerick’s run to the FAI Cup semi-final, netting in the First Round win over Cobh Ramblers. In total, he made 37 competitive appearances in 2017, scoring ten goals, to add to his 15 appearances and three goals with Cork.

The exciting winger joined English Championship side Brentford FC from Limerick in January 2018.

After that move to Brentford, Ogbene spent a season on loan with Exeter City before a transfer to Rotherham in August of 2019 on a three-year contract.

Ireland will travel to Barcelona, Spain to face Andorra on Thursday, June 3 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Andorra and Hungary

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures - International Friendlies

03/06 - Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm

08/06 - Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm