'We will be right' vows John Kiely for Limerick's hurling championship title defence

JOHN Kiely insists Limerick will be ready for their championship title defence in July.

The Limerick hurlers are now three games into their 2021 Allianz Hurling League campaign and remain without a win but the manager is confident they can return to winning ways.

“We still have a lot of work to do but we have five weeks together and we will be right,” he vowed of the Munster SHC semi final against Cork on July 3 in Thurles.

“I know that we are making great strides and great progress and are very happy with the progress we are making. In terms of our performance levels I am strongly of the opinion that we are moving in the right direction,” stressed Kiely as Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League title defence ended with defeat to Waterford.

After three rounds of the league, Limerick, Laois and Westmeath are the only sides without a victory - indeed it's the first time since 2017 that Limerick have lost back-to-back games.

”Of course we would have liked to (be winning) but it’s very competitive. Look at the group we are in - we have had to play Tipp, Galway and Waterford - last year’s All-Ireland beaten finalists, the previous years All-Ireland champions and the All-Ireland champions and finalists in the previous two years. Look at the quality we had to play and they have all loads of work done and are in great shape and playing well - that’s a tough challenge for any team,” outlined the Limerick manager.

“We are just taking it game by game. We prepared very well this week and I think our performance was very credible and honest for long parts of it. I am sure the first sending off did put us under a lot of pressure because Waterford are a side that make really good use of an extra man in a situation like that but we coped with it admirably. Ultimately you do find that in the last quarter that the extra man for that length of time is going to put you under a lot of pressure,” recalled Kiely of the four point loss to Waterford on Sunday, which means Limerick have failed to get a win in three successive fixtures for the first time since 2010.

Next up in the league is the June 5 Allianz League visit of Cork to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“We have a week without a game and I would say that all slides will be happy to take a breaker from the competitive side of it and knuckle down with a bit of work this week and next weekend and hopefully get ready for round four in two weeks time,” said Kiely.