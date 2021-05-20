Limerick name starting teams for two Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures

LIMERICK have named their starting line-ups for their two Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures this Saturday.

The Limerick senior side open their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1, Group 1 campaign against Clare at Fr McNamara Park, Ennis on Saturday at 4.30pm

The game will be refereed by Wexford official Justin Heffernan.

Meanwhile, the Limerick junior side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League also on Saturday against Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park at 2pm.

The Group 2 fixture will be refereed by Conor Quinlan, of Galway.

Limerick junior side opened their campaign with a Limerick 2-16 to 2-10 victory over Clare last weekend.

With Vice-Captain Niamh Ryan injured, Áine Cunningham makes the switch from the Juniors to start on Senior Team.



Limerick Senior Camogie Team v Clare

1. Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh)

2. Marian Quaid (Bruff)

3. Muireann Creamer (Cappamore)

4. Mairéad Ryan (Clooney/Quin)

5. Megan O'Mara (Monaleen)

6. Judith Mulcahy (Ahane)

7. Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West)

8. Karen O'Leary (Newcastle West)

9. Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy)

10. Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen)

11. Deborah Murphy (Newcastle West)

12. Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare)

13. Áine Cunningham (Killeedy)

14. Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West)

15. Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare)

16. Aisling Enright (Bruff)

17. Dearbhla Egan (Crecora)

18. Laura Stack (Milford)

19. Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown)

20. Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff)

22. Lisa Leonard (Cappamore)

23. Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh/Kilfinny)

24. Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh/Kilfinny)

25. Karen Mullane (Killeedy)

26. Katie Finn (Bruff)

27. Eva Butler (Bruff)

28. Ella Whelan (Newcastle West)

29. Caroline Brennan (Bruff)

30. Aine Reynolds (Ahane)







Limerick Junior Camogie Team:

1. Aoife Corbett (Newcastle West)

2. Megan Ryan (Crecora)

3. Róisín Mann (Newcastle West)

4. Yvonne Lee (Newcastle West)

5. Grace Lee (Newcastle West)

6. Aoife Coughlan (VC) (Crecora)

7. Shauna Cunningham (Newcastle West)

8. Aisling Cunningham (C) (Killeedy)

9. Stephanie Wolfe (Templeglantine)

10. Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine)

11. Noelle Curtin (Templeglantine)

12. Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St. Paul's)

13. Valerie Shanahan (Killeedy)

14. Ciara English (Granagh Ballingarry)

15. Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)

Substitutes:

16. Sarah Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Niamh Tuite (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Ann Kennedy (Ahane)

19. Ciara O'Brien (Patrickswell)

20. Ellanna Mulcahy (Killeedy)

21. Aoife Curtin (Templeglantine)

22. Kate Herbert (Ahane)

23. Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St. Paul's)

24. Jade Gillane, (Ballybrown)

25. Emily Condon (Crecora)

26. Shauna Foley (Kilmallock)

27. Niamh Quinn Ballybrown

28. Emma Barry (Patrickswell)

29. Patrice Lynch (Patrickswell)

30. Ciara Barry (Patrickswell)

Extended Panel:

Sarah Condon (Knockaderry)

Louise Butler (Adare)

Emma Kate Quinn (Ballybrown)

Kate Healy (Ballybrown)

Sarah Shanahan (Killeedy)

Annie Giltenane (Adare)

Aoife McMahon (Ballyagran)

Shauna Darcy (Ahane)