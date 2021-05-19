Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain fourth in World Para Swimming European Open Championship final

LIMERICK teenager Róisín Ní Riain has claimed a fourth place finish in the Women’s S13 100m Freestyle final at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira.

Talented 16-year-old Ní Ríaín shaved 0.54 seconds off her morning heat to record a time of 1:02.72 in Tuesday evening's S13 100m freestyle final.

Ní Riain, of Limerick Swimming Club, is a student in Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh

She will be back in action in the pool this evening in the S13 100m Backstroke Final.

Ní Riain announced her arrival on the world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy last month, when she reached the Minimum Qualifying Standard for Tokyo 2020 in several events, including the 50m Freestyle the 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly.