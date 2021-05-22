Limerick seniors face Clare in Littlewoods Camogie League

LIMERICK open their Division One Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League campaign this Saturday against Clare in Ennis, 4pm.

Limerick won the junior battle of the counties last Saturday but senior success would be an even boost to new manager Pat Ryan.

Limerick have played Cork and Offaly in challenge games in preparation for a league where Galway will also provide opposition.

"They (Clare) are well more into their development than ourselves. At the end of the day we are only four weeks together and we did the best we could in those four weeks. Next week we will be learning about players. At training you think someone is really good but other player step up in games,” said Pat Ryan.

“Nothing is going to be easy and we have to play them below in Clare. We are learning and isn’t it great to be back hurling. It’s a relief to be back on the hurling field”.

”It’s important to get a few wins. When I was up in Antrim I made a kind of mistake of giving everyone a go to keep everyone happy. But Limerick needs to get a few wins to get confidence going.

"I made mistakes in the past in management but what I know is that you have to get a few wins to get confidence and Limerick camogie needs that,” he said.

”They are a great bunch of girls. Since the hurling has done well, they see that buzz about Limerick hurling and they want to follow what they are doing.”

The Limerick senior camogie panel for 2021 was confirmed this week. Karen O'Leary from Newcastle West is captain for 2021, while Niamh Ryan from Bruff is Vice-Captain.

Limerick Senior Squad:

Caoimhe Costello, Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Áine Reynolds, Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Niamh Ryan, Lorraine McCarthy, Marian Quaid, Eva Butler, Caroline Brennan, Aisling Enright, Katie Finn (Bruff), Muireann Creamer, Lisa Leonard (Cappamore), Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quinn), Nóirín Lenihan, Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora), Aisling Scanlon, Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Laura Stack (Milford), Megan O'Mara, Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Laura O'Neill, Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Karen O' Leary, Deborah Murphy, Róisín Ambrose, Rebecca Delee, Ella Whelan (Newcastle West)

Management Team:

Pat Ryan (Manager), John Lillis, Shane Fitzgerald, Tom Moloney (Coaches), Shane O’Neill, Paul Hogan (Goalie coaches), Colm Skehan, John Blackwell (S&C) Liam Mulcahy, Claire Gillian (Physios), Michael Byrnes, (Video Analysis), Rachel Macauley (Liaison Officer), Mike Ryan, Tom Ryan, Mark Noonan, Michael Hegarty (Hurleys/Water)