UL-Bohemian RFC confirm new head coach for senior women's team

UL-BOHEMIAN RFC has confirmed that former Ireland, Munster and UL-Bohemian club player Niamh Briggs has been appointed to the position of head coach of their senior women's team for the 2021/2022 season.

Having joined UL Bohemian RFC in 2009 coming from Clonmel RFC, Niamh Briggs quickly became a key player for the Red, Red Robins side.

Briggs made history in 2013 when she was part of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland team for the 6 Nations, before then going on to captain the team to 6 Nations success again in 2015.

Briggs brings a wealth of experience on the field as a player, and in more recent years in a coaching capacity with UL Bohemian RFC and Munster Rugby.

Reacting to the news, Niamh Briggs tweeted this Tuesday: "Thanks for all the well wishes - exciting times ahead with a brilliant club! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch & preparing for games hopefully Big thanks to Fiona Hayes for being a great ally, best of luck in your new role."

Cathal Sheridan, UL-Bohemian RFC Director of Rugby, said, “We’re thrilled that Niamh has accepted our offer to become Head Coach.

Thanks for all the well wishes - exciting times ahead with a brilliant club!! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch & preparing for games hopefully Big thanks @fihayes27 for being a great ally, best of luck in your new role! #finallyretired #nextphasebegins https://t.co/yM2bYBk8Cw May 18, 2021

"Niamh is a household name in Irish sport, she has one of the best rugby brains around, and we are very fortunate to have her overseeing the next generation of players through the club.

"Obviously her experience on and off the pitch at the pinnacle of Irish Rugby over the last decade speaks for itself, but the most exciting part for us is her vision on where she wants to bring us to in the next few years.”