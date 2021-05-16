Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain competes at World Para Swimming European Open Championships

EXCITING Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain will compete in the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal Madeira later today.

Three Irish swimmers are competing on the opening day of seven-day event.

Róisín Ní Ríaín, who is making her debut appearance for Team Ireland, will compete in the S13 100m Butterfly Final.

Limerick Swimming Club member Ní Riain announced her arrival on a world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy last month.

Fifteen-year-old Róisín reached the Minimum Qualifying Standard for Tokyo 2020 in several events, including the 50m Freestyle the 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and 100m Butterfly.

This week's World Para Swimming European Open Championships event will serve as a key opportunity for some athletes to hit Minimum Qualification Standard times (MQS) for Tokyo 2020, while others, who have already achieved this, will use it as an opportunity for some much-needed competitive swimming prior to the Paralympic Games, as well as finishing on the podium and winning European medals.

The European Open Championships were set to take place in 2020, it was rescheduled due to the pandemic, although taking place in 2021, it has retained its original name Madeira 2020.

The event will see around 380 athletes from 47 nations in action at the Penteada Swimming Pools Complex, running from May 16-22. World Para Swimming and the Madeira 2020 Local Organising Committee have implemented a series of Covid-19 counter measures, with the event taking place in a strict competition ‘bubble’.

Team Ireland Day One Schedule:

Evening Session:

18:05 – Women’s S13 100m Butterfly Heat – Róisín Ní Ríaín

A live stream of the Championships can be viewed here: https://www.paralympic.org/madeira-2020